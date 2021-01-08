UK And US Reported To Be Close To A Major Trade Deal before Trump leaves office



Reports coming from Bloomberg in America are that the UK and US might be on the verge of a historic trade deal with only two weeks left of President Trump’s time in office.

Bloomberg is saying that apparently, a limited trade agreement deal was already on the table, ready to be announced, but then the rioting broke out at the US capitol on Wednesday and halted the negotiations.

Any potential trade deal between both sides would put an end to tariffs on imported UK goods like Scotch Whisky, but, one obstacle in the way is the ongoing transatlantic dispute over the illegal aid given to Airbus SE, and Boeing Co.

Downing Street is keen to try and close a trade deal so soon after Brexit, to prove to British businesses that they are “committed to working with British businesses to realise the vast opportunities on offer as the UK forges an independent future”, as yesterday Mj Johnson, along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Business Secretary Alok Sharma, and Trade Secretary Liz Truss, made a video call to 250 British business bosses, to try and formulate which of the EU rules could be now be scrapped, and which to keep.

