A 16-YEAR-OLD girl was arrested in Malaga for hitting her boyfriend and head-butting a car.

-- Advertisement --



Residents in the area called the police after they saw the girl arguing with her boyfriend, screaming at him, hitting objects and shoving him, in the area between Carretera de Cadiz and La Luz in Malaga city.

When the Local Police arrived, according to a report in local Spanish daily Diario Sur, the girl was still insulting her partner and bossing him around, while he stood still with his hands in his pockets. She also punched him in the chest and pushed him, saying that she was “in charge”.

A witness explained that the girl had also hit a car, which the police officers found to have scratches and damage to the metal. The owner was notified in case he wanted to file a complaint.

At least three witnesses went to the police station to support the victim by showing the Local Police videos of the attack which they had recorded from their windows on their mobile phones.

The victim had bruises and abrasions on his neck as well as other injuries. He said it was not the first time he had been attacked by his girlfriend but he had never reported it. The girl was charged with a crime of domestic violence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teenager arrested for attacking boyfriend in Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.