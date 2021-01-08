RYANAIR Warns It May Cut All UK Flights From The End Of January unless the government lifts the restrictions



Ryanair has announced in a statement that unless the governments of the UK and Ireland increase the vaccine rollout speed, to enable them to lift the ‘draconian’ measures currently in place on travel, they face the possibility of having to cut flights to and from the UK and Ireland at the end of January.

The airline said that as a result of the lockdowns, passenger numbers will fall to under 1.25 million during January, and in February and March are estimating as few as 500,000, stating they are already significantly reducing the numbers of flights in operation from January 21, and that “Few, if any flights to/from Ireland or the UK from the end of January until these draconian travel restrictions are removed”.

Ryanair pointed out that they believe vaccinations rather than lockdowns are the solution to the pandemic crisis, saying, “Ireland’s Covid-19 travel restrictions are already the most stringent in Europe, and so these new flight restrictions are inexplicable and ineffective when Ireland continues to operate an open border between the Republic and the North of Ireland”.

