THE President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, said today that only 1.6 per cent of the people in the region who should have had the coronavirus vaccine have refused to get it.

-- Advertisement --



This, he said, shows just how responsible the residents of Andalucia region area, and their commitment will help new steps to be taken to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

So far, almost 70,000 people in Andalucia have received the first dose of the vaccine: elderly people living in care homes, the people who care for them and healthcare professional.

Andalucia, he said, was the region where most people have received the vaccine so far, more than doubling the number of the second in line, Cataluña.

He also said that Andalucia was capable of a higher rate of vaccination and demanded that the central government ensure the vaccines were received.

During his live statement earlier today, he also said that Andalucia would make sure that vaccines were being issued at the fastest rate possible, continuing to administer them over the weekends and holidays. The aim, he said, is to get everyone immunised as soon as possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Responsible Andalucia: only 1.6 per cent have refused vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.