Police search for intruders who targeted Benalmadena villa

NATIONAL POLICE are searching for four people who broke into a luxury villa in the Torremuelle area of Benalmadena, Malaga, tied up and attacked a young man, and threatened him with a fake rifle.

The events took place at around 9pm yesterday, Thursday, January 8, according to a report in local Spanish daily Diario Sur.

All available police units rushed to the area after being alerted of a possible shooting. Although no shots had been fired, they found several young people in the villa, who, despite the heavy rain, had been attacked by four hooded individuals who broke a window to get inside.

Having heard the glass break, most of them were able to get outside and call for help. The one who didn’t get out was held by the intruders, tied up and attacked.

They attempted to steal a safety deposit box, which was torn from the wall but left behind.

They did steal several valuable items before fleeing the area, dropping their fake weapon, which was found by the police in the garden when searching the property. The police freed the victim and forensic experts were called in. The Specialised and Violent Crime, and the Drugs and Organized Crime units of the National Police are working the case, as they suspect that drugs may be the motive behind the crime although the aim of the intruders was to steal cash and valuables.

