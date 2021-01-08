One dead and two injured at a factory in Jaen province

ONE man has been reported dead and two people injured in a grape liqueur factory in La Carolina, Jaen.

The 112 Emergency Services in Andalucia reported that at 4.05pm yesterday, Thursday, January 7, there were called to a factory located at kilometre three of the A-301 in La Carolina, Jaen, where they found a 58-year-old man unconscious.

They notified the Local Police and Guardia Civil and it was confirmed that the man had died, although the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

A man, 52, and a woman, 44, also had to be treated by paramedics although they were not transferred to hospital.

It has not been disclosed what could have caused the man’s death and the injuries of the other two people, but the Labour Deparment and Occupational Hazard Centre are investigating, along with the police.

