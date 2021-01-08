NICKI MINAJ Being Sued $240 Million By Queens Rapper Brinx Billions over song credits



Nicki Minaj has been hit with a 100-pages long lawsuit, claiming more than $240 million from her, in a New York federal court, on December 31, 2020, by rapper Brinx Billions, according to TMZ, relating to songwriting credits on her song ‘Rich Sex’, of which he claims to have been the sole author and creator of the song.

-- Advertisement --



Billions, real name Jawara Headley, also listed Universal Music Group, Cash Money Records, Minaj’s Tokyo Ninja label, Republic Records, and Young Money Entertainment in the complaint.

Jawara Headley claims he met Minaj in or around 2007, due to their similar interests in rap, and he subsequently allowed Nicki to listen to his original of ‘Rich Sex’ which he had written for his own album and never offered it to Minaj to copy or cover herself commercially, but in 2018, Headley says a ‘ripped off’ version of his song appeared on her album ‘Queen’.

In documents that TMZ claim to have obtained, “Brinx claims Nicki told him it would be extremely marketable and become a global hit”, and Billions pointed out that “Her song also has similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats, and musical rhythm”, and claiming he wrote the lyrics she used “It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome”.

A spokesman for The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers confirmed that Headley is already credited as a writer of Rich Sex, but he insists that he should be credited as the sole author.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nicki Minaj Being Sued $240 Million By Queens Rapper Brinx Billions”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.