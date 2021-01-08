Man Caught In Madrid Airport Smuggling Cocaine In Wheelchair

MAN caught in Madrid airport smuggling cocaine into Spain in his wheelchair

A 55-year-old Spanish man was stopped in Madrid’s Barajas airport by the National Police after he landed on a flight from the Dominican Republic on Sunday night, January 3. Police had been carrying out routine surveillance when they noticed the man, who was being helped to the airport’s disability area in a wheelchair, appeared nervous and agitated.

His luggage was searched, and among his belongings was a folded-up electric wheelchair with a hidden compartment on both the backrest and seat. According to the higher Headquarters of the National Police, ten packages containing almost 10 kilograms of cocaine were discovered in the wheelchair.

According to police sources, the man had booked an internal flight to Malaga in the hope that his checked luggage wouldn’t be subject to scrutiny. The National Police have confirmed that the man has a long criminal history for fraud, irregular immigration and falsifying documents and was immediately remanded in custody.

