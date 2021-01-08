Homeless Man Who Slept On Bench Next To Valencia Hospital Dies

HOMELESS man who slept on a bench just 200 metres from Valencia hospital dies

Stefan Farnica, a 59-year-old homeless Romanian man, was found dead at around 5pm on Sunday, January 3 on a park bench just a couple of hundred miles from the General Hospital of Valencia. Another homeless man, Benito, who stayed nearby at the Tres Cruces avenue gardens, called the emergency services, but sadly Stefan had passed away before the Local Police and a Basic Life Support (BLS) team had arrived.

“I spoke twice with the operator of 112. The first time I explained to him that he was vomiting blood,” Benito said.

“The second call I made to 112 was to say that they no longer needed to hurry. Stefan had already died. He was pale and had no pulse. A local policeman also called me on the phone and I told him the same thing,” Benito said. “The ambulance took more than half an hour,” he added.

Stefan’s body was transferred to the Valencia Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.

