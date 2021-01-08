Fire crew attend in La Cala De Mijas

This evening Friday, January 8 at around 7 pm a Fire crew from Mijas bombers were called to Calle Torreon in La Cala De Mijas.

It’s understood that water ingress due to the heavy rain had affected electrical cables and sparks were seen at a first-floor apartment situated directly above the Guardia Civil offices centrally in Calle Torreon.

The street was closed off to traffic for over an hour while crew members disconnected the electrical supply and made safe the terrace overlooking the street.

Many older buildings in the town still have external wiring and junction boxes susceptible to water penetration problems when heavy rains come. An investigation into the exact cause has begun.

Anyone who believes their property may have older wiring can call only professional electricians never attempt a repair unqualified.

