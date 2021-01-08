DEARON ‘DEEZER D’ THOMPSON From ‘ER’ Found Dead At Home Aged 55 from a suspected heart attack

Dearon ‘Deezer D’ Thompson, aged 55, best known for playing Malik McGrath, a nurse on TV’s medical drama ‘ER’, has, according to TMZ, been found dead at his home in Los Angeles, on Thursday morning, from a suspected heart attack.

-- Advertisement --



Dearon’s brother, Marshawn, told TMZ that he was found unresponsive in his home, after a suspected heart attack, and revealed that his brother had a history of heart problems and had undergone major heart surgery in 2009 to fix a leaky heart valve and replace his aorta, in a six-hour operation.

He appeared alongside co-star George Clooney in 200 episodes of top medical drama ‘ER’ between 1994 and 2009 and also helped out in the Christian and underground hip hop communities, where he acquired the rap name of ‘Deezer D‘, as well as being a motivational speaker, and starred in another TV show Romy and Michele’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.