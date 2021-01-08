PUPILS currently set out for school bundled-up in heavy jackets and layers of winter woollies.

With the health authorities recommending well-ventilated classrooms with open windows to prevent the spread of coronavirus, these were already chilly before Storm Filomena arrived with snow, rain and plummeting temperatures.

-- Advertisement --



The Almeria Federation of Parents of State School Pupils (FAPACE) has now issued a statement to the Education authorities complaining about lack of communication and clear instructions.

“At FAPACE we want to state our enormous worries about the start of term, aware that all families share in this unease owing to the number of Covid cases and the present low temperatures,” the communique continued.

Keeping windows open and expecting children to sit in classrooms with blankets and gloves was no way to study or enable teachers to do their jobs, FAPACE maintained.

The federation declared that parents did not want intense cold added to the Covid situation their children were already enduring.

Instead, they demanded “unanimous criteria and clear, precise instructions” regarding ventilation of classrooms, open windows, use of purifiers, carbon dioxide meters, together with online resources and partly in-person teaching.

“We believe in equal opportunities for all pupils, independently of the school they attend,” the statement declared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cold comfort in Almeria schools.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.