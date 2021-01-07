YouTuber PewDiePie surprise choice for 2020’s most handsome face

YOUTUBER PewDiePie, 31, has been named the “most handsome face of 2020”.

TC Critics & The Independent Critics launched, as it does at the end of every year, its annual list of the most handsome and beautiful faces, and its male number one for 2020 was a big surprise, since it has awarded the Swedish youtuber PewDiePie.

His real name is Felix Kjellberg and he is the Youtuber with the most subscribers in the world – more than 108 million.

He beat familiar faces like Chris Hemsworth, Jungkook, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Idris Elba, Zayn Malik, Mario Casas, Pablo Alboran, Can Yaman, Shawn Mendes, David Beckham or Chris Evans.

Other names that appear on the list are Cristiano Ronaldo (100th), Keanu Reeves (98th), Daniel Radcliffe (89th) or Dwayne Johnson (84th).

PewDiePie himself was very happy at the news and reacted to his number one spot on the list in a YouTube video and reviewed the other competitors by laughingly telling them that they weren’t “good enough.”

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg was named in 2016 as one of the 100 most influential people in the World by Time magazine.

YouTube signed an exclusive contract with him last year for live broadcasts.

“Being able to collaborate with YouTube and be at the forefront of new features and products is very exciting,” PewDiePie he said in a press release.

His videos from the last decade have accumulated more than 25,000 million views.

The YouTuber began commenting on video games until he reached such popularity that, when he surpassed one million followers in 2012, his videos were decisive in increasing the sales of a large number of new releases.

In recent years, PewDiePie diversified his content, was the focus of several controversies that subtracted advertisers and tried to promote its own DLive platform, before returning to YouTube.

The Israeli model and actress Yael Shelbia was the female winner for the Most Beautiful Face of 2020.

