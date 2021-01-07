University Of Alicante Insists Face-To-Face Exams Will Go Ahead

UNIVERSITY of Alicante insists that face-to-face exams will go ahead despite protests from thousands of students

Bosses at the University of Alicante have insisted that all precautions have been put in place to ensure the safety of teachers and students for the first semester exams to take place face-to-face, despite a call from thousands to have the tests online. The Student Council has collected more than 4,000 signatures to put pressure on officials to change the way the exams are held “after knowing the latest data on infections and cases of Covid-19 in the Community and more specifically the province of Alicante.”

President of the student council, Álvaro Asencio, insists it’s ridiculous that the government has said five people can’t sit together on an outdoor terrace but more than 70 students are expected to be in a classroom to take an exam.

However, Amparo Navarro said that for now “things remain the same, because we had already prepared the teaching guides for the different scenarios and the exams are scheduled to be face-to-face”.

