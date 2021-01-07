Teenagers who attacked autistic boy released on probation

FOUR youths who took part in the group attack of a 16-year-old autistic boy in Barcelona have been released on probation by a court for minors in Barcelona.

The three boys and a girl are banned from coming near the victim or communicating with him.

The victim was cornered and beaten by a group of teenagers who shared the bullying on social media. The video went viral.

The victim fled the brutal attack screaming and crying after his shirt had been removed.

The attackers, one of them using a stick to beat him, also stole his mobile phone and a chain.

The Mossos d’Esquadra reported that the gang, mainly boys and some girls, cornered the teenager near Can Batilo, in the Sants area of the city, kicking and punching him repeatedly, while others watch and do nothing to prevent the attack.

They opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators after the victim reported the events on Monday, January 4.

One of them, also under 18, was arrested after handing himself over to the police, and another three minors who went to the police were released after questioning. The detainee is charged with leading the attack and stealing the mobile phone, while the others are accused of taking part in the attack. They are charged with violent robbery and causing bodily harm.

The Mossos d’Esquadra identified them on Tuesday, January 5, they announced on their Twitter account.

The police have since returned the phone to the boy.

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, condemned the actions of the youths who took part in the attack and sent a message of support to the victim and his family.

Meanwhile, the victim is said to be in good health and has since shared a video on social media thanking people for their support.

His father appeared on national TV saying that he couldn’t even bear to watch the video and felt helpless.

