STAR-STUDDED David Bowie Tribute Concert Line-up Revealed To Celebrate what would be his 74th Birthday

An incredible star-studded concert, “A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!”, will take place this Friday, January 8, marking the fifth anniversary of the death of the legend that was David Bowie, who sadly passed away in 2016, from liver cancer.

The concert is being produced by Bowie’s long-time American piano player, Mike Garson, and it will be streamed starting at 9pm EST, (2am GMT), on Friday 8th, and the concert will continue to play on loop, and will remain available for ticket holders around the globe to enjoy for 24 hours after its initial stream. Tickets are $25, and $2 of each ticket will be donated to the Save the Children organization, a foundation that was very dear to Bowie.

The featured vocalists will join alumni members of Bowie’s bands spanning his 1969 self-titled album through his final album, 2016’s Blackstar, and all taking part have either worked with Bowie or were influenced by his work, and will be performing brand-new renditions of the singer’s greatest hits, as well as fan’s concert favorites.

Stars confirmed to be taking part are Boy George, Ricky Gervais, Gary Barlow, Taylor Momsen, Duran Duran, Adam Lambert, Ian Hunter, Peter Frampton, Gary Oldman, William Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins, Trent Reznor from The Nine Inch Nails, Gavin Rossdale, Ian Astbury from The Cult, Macy Gray, and many, many more.

