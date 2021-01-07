Spain’s unemployment reaches level last seen four years ago

UNDERSTANDABLY, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of tourists, the number of Spanish adults registered as out of work has risen by 22 per cent during the year.

The information was revealed by the Minister for Labour and Economy, Joaquin Perez Rey who confirmed that the jobless total has reached 3.89 million which does not include more than 750,000 on state supported furlough.

Whilst accepting that this was the worst figure for four years, he indicated his believe that provided the pandemic is controlled many will find work in 2021.

