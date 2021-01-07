Maskless Man Arrested For Biting Police In Spain’s Malaga

MASKLESS man arrested for biting police and grabbing their genitals in Spain’s Malaga

Police officers in Malaga centre were forced to arrest a man on Monday, January 4 after he became extremely aggressive when they asked him to put on a mask. The irate individual lunged at the Local Police, biting one on the thigh and attempting to grab the other by the genitals. Officers out on patrol spotted the culprit without his mask strolling along Calle Juan de Padilla; he turned tail when he saw them and once the police caught up, they insisted on searching him, sparking a violent reaction.

Three officers were injured before the man was subdued and arrested, and two of them remain off duty on medical leave. Police sources reported that the individual continued to attack officials once detained at the Provincial Police Station, where he is awaiting an appearance on assault charges and breaches to Covid-19 restrictions.

________________________________________________________________________

