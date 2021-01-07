Marina Alta Arts Society Zooms in

THE Marina Alta Arts Society first online lecture for 2021 will be presented at 11am on Thursday, January 14 via Zoom.

The Arts Society decided to hold Peter Akinson’s lecture, Guernica: the biography of a painting, online owing to the rise in Covid-19 infections in the Marina Alta and “concerns for the health and safety of members and guests,” a statement announced.

Invitations have been emailed to all members and recent guests to register their interest and reserve a space online. Instructions on how to join ZOOM were included in the invitation.

“The use of this medium may become the norm in the foreseeable future, until this dreadful situation is resolved,” the Arts Society said.

