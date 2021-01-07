Huelva Port commercial director still missing from Asturias

THE Commercial Director of Huelva Port, Manuel Vega, is still missing from Asturias.

His family has asked for search operations to be extended as far as Cantabria with the help of locals and especially fishermen.

He was last seen walking in San Esteban de Pravia.

He is said to have gone out for a walk around Muros del Nalon, where he is from and is spending Christmas, on Tuesday, December 29, at around 9am, and hasn’t been seen since.

Guardia Civil, friends, family and local residents are searching for the 59-year-old man whose nephew published his photo and reported him missing on social media when he didn’t come back from his walk and was not reachable on his mobile phone.

His niece Alejandra has asked fishermen in the area to help in the search and for anyone who has any information to contact them on 616 08 95 67, 658 99 87 16, or get in touch with the Guardia Civil.

The search is being carried out by land, sea and air, using dogs and searching the coastal area where he was last seen, between Muros de Nalon and San Esteban de Pravia in Asturias.

More than 200 people have taken part in searches along the coast, including canine and mountain units, as well as divers and coastguards, Civil Protection, Firefighters and Local Police.

He was due to come home at lunchtime on Tuesday, December 29, because he was meeting friends for lunch.

His nephew, Pedro Diaz, plays for Sporting de Gijon Football Club and raised the alarm.

At 11am that day, a conversation which he was having with port authorities via WhatsApp ended abruptly.

He was wearing jogging trousers and a blue jacket.

