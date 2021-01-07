Help MABS to continue helping in Alfaz

THE MABS Cancer Support Foundation shop in Alfaz’s main street, which does so much to help, needs help itself.

It is in urgent need of volunteers for the shop now that many of the people who helped in the past have returned to the UK, MABS told the Euro Weekly News.

“The shop, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am until 1pm, is desperate for staff,” MABS explained.

The foundation is looking for volunteers who have some retail experience and are familiar with using a till or “just people with empathy and a sympathetic nature” who can spare the time to help just one morning a week.

“Please help your local shop,” MABS said. “We may have to close if sufficient volunteers do not come forward to help this active and busy shop.”

The foundation helps by taking people to hospital appointments, it provides interpreters and supplies equipment.

“We are here to help at any time,” said MABS, which also sends nurses to provide nursing or palliative care as well as support and counselling.

“If you can support us and the Alfaz shop in this really difficult situation, please call 664266991or call at the shop and ask for Sue.”

