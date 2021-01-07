LOCAL freemasonry, in general, has not had a good year.

Virtually all meetings have had to be cancelled, along with social and charity events.

-- Advertisement --



Oliva La Safor Lodge however, has had an even worse year. Not only has it been closed down along with the rest of Spanish Masonry but, after only being able to have three physical meetings, their newly-installed master, Colin Williams, passed away shortly before Christmas.

Following a number of virtual meetings held online, it was decided that, in Colin’s name, Oliva La Safor Lodge would make a charity donation of €800 to some of the area’s neediest people.

Four families in the village of Beniarbeig (Alicante), who were picked by the charity organisation Amigos de Beniarbeig in association with local Social Services, received €400 in €100 vouchers for Carrefour.

They were given to Amigos in early January and immediately handed over to the families in time to use the money for clothes and other items for the children for the Three Kings celebration.

The donation was handed over by Ian Skipper, the Lodge charity steward, and brother David Clarke, who is a resident of the village.

The second gift will be given to other needy families in a Valencia province town at a later date.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Doing good in a bad year.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.