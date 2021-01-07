Costa Blanca North Rotary Fellowship helps out

IT was a tough Christmas for many, especially those who lost jobs or had incomes reduced due to the pandemic.

Wanting to help people who found themselves struggling, the Costa Blanca North Rotary Fellowship offered a €500 donation to their local Caritas lead in Moraira, Don Vicente, who gratefully accepted the cheque.

Rotary Fellowship has a small charity fund that they have built up from donations and activities run for members and was very happy to donate to such a worthy cause.

Under normal circumstances, Rotary Fellowship meets on Fridays in Casa Lili (Teulada-Moraira) for lunch. There is often a speaker or quiz and always lots of good conversation and friendship.

“You can find out more by visiting our website www.rotaryfellowshipcbn.com , said Rotary’s Helen Chapman. “If you are interested in joining, let us know by emailing info@rotaryfellowshipcbn.com so we can make you aware of when we restart.”

