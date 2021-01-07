CHINA reports highest daily Covid infections in five months as new cases surge around Beijing

The National Health Commission in China has named Hebei Province the new epicentre of Covid-19 in the country and declared that the region is in “wartime mode” on Tuesday, January 5. The country reported 63 new infections which is the highest number of cases in five months; eleven of these are ‘imported’, according to the Chinese Government.

Vice Mayor of the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang, Meng Xianghong, held a press conference on January 7 announcing that vehicles and residents were prohibited from leaving the area. He also said that gatherings are banned, schools will remain shut and police presence in the city will be ramped up as mass testing is carried out on its 11 million inhabitants.

Beijing is also imposing border controls to prevent the spread of the virus from neighbouring Hebei.

‘We will strictly control people coming from regions of medium- and high-risk from entering Beijing, strictly implement epidemic prevention requirements on interprovincial passenger coaches and railways, and strengthen health screening for commuters,’ Tian Wei, a Beijing official said.

