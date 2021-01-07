Castilla y Lyon Extends Restrictions Until May

CASTILLA y Lyon extends Covid-19 restrictions until May

The Castilian-Leonese Executive announced on Thursday, January 7 that the perimeter confinement of the community will be extended until the end of the current state of alarm on May 19. In addition, the curfew from 10pm to 6am will remain in place for the same duration, and gatherings will be limited to six people.

In addition, due to the “high increase in infections” in the region, the executive’s Fernandez Manueco, has ordered that the interior of all hospitality venues, shopping centres and gyms in the provinces of Avila, Segovia and Palencia be closed for a minimum of two weeks. Terraces can remain open and businesses are permitted to provide food delivery. These measures will be published in the Official Gazette and come into effect on Friday, January 8.

Manueco explained that these measures are in response to the “unanimous recommendation” of experts.

