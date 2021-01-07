Axarquia town closes all council facilities and urges residents to “stay indoors”

Axarquia town closes all council facilities once again and urges residents to “stay indoors” to curb the spread of Covid infections.

SAYALONGA currently has six active cases of Covid, of which two have been confirmed in the last two weeks, and has a cumulative incidence rate of 119 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

And in a bid to curb the spread further, for the second time in just four months, Sayalonga Council has decided to close all its municipal facilities, including the nursery, and request the “voluntary confinement” of its only 1,600 residents.

Mayor Sagrario Fernández announced that in addition, as a preventive measure, ally municipal activity of a cultural, social, sports, educational and any other nature will be suspended until Sunday, January 17.

Urgent town hall matters will be dealt by appointment from 9am to 1pm.

The Council is advising “the voluntary cessation of activity and the reduction of the capacity of shops, leisure and recreation venues and meetings in public spaces.”

And the cleaning and disinfection of public roads, municipal buildings and services will be intensified by the local authority.

At the beginning of September 2020, similar measures were taken when Fernández was among those infected with coronavirus.

