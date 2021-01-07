Aston Villa Close Training Ground Before FA Cup Tie After Covid Outbreak

ASTON VILLA has been forced to close its training ground after a Covid outbreak, 24 hours before their FA Cup tie with Liverpool, leading to speculation the game will be called off.
A statement from the club today (January 7) confirmed the news, stating: “Aston Villa can confirm that the Club has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a significant Coronavirus outbreak.”
The Premier League side said a large number of first-team players and staff are in isolation after returning positive tests on Monday (January 4).
Villa are due to play Liverpool in the FA Cup tomorrow, (Friday, January 8) and today’s news led BBC pundit Gary Lineker to speculate that more fixtures will be cancelled: “It appears highly likely that Aston Villa’s with cup tie with Liverpool will be called off after a Covid outbreak in the Villa camp. I fear football might succumb in the next few weeks.”
However, one football fan on Twitter said the game should not be cancelled, referring to an incident, albeit not Covid related, when Liverpool was forced to play a young side in the FA Cup last year: “if it’s true about Aston Villa and Covid positive tests, they should be forced to play the game fielding their U18 / U16 teams if necessary, just as Liverpool were disgracefully forced to last year whilst in Qatar !! Rules are rules and we are watching.”
