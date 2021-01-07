Arenas requests mass Covid screening

Arenas Council has urged the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía to carry out mass Covid screening in the town.

ACCORDING to the latest official data, there are currently three active cases confirmed in the last 14 days in Arenas, and the local authority is now asking the public to respect voluntary confinement.

The council is advising the reduction of capacity and hours in commercial spaces, while closing the Guadalinfo centre and limiting the public to just one person at a time in municipal offices.

Appointments can be made in advance by calling 952 509 005, 952 509 030, at the office itself or by emailing: Ayuntamiento@arenas.es

Anybody who has symptoms or has been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive in a PCR test, is asked to immediately call 900 400 061 or 955 54 50 60 to inform the health authorities.

All measures will be in force, in principle, until January 17, 2020, depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

The Council has asked all residents to “remain calm, be responsible and adopt the measures recommended by the health authorities”.

