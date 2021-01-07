Are you on board?

The #ZeroHero incentive is a community project that arose from our annual United Nationalities of Marbella Summit in 2016 during discussions on supporting local businesses. In fact it was my daughter’s idea.

She was breathalysed every night when leaving her summer job in the port and thought that it would be nice for people to be rewarded with a good result, as well as penalised with a bad one; positive reinforcement and not just punishment.

It wasn’t until two years later that we took her idea any further. Again, through my children it came to my knowledge that one of their friends tragically lost her life due to a drunk driver. This death was so senseless that it really brought home how very little information is given on the subject.

Understandably we’re a tourist destination and we want to keep things light and lovely, but it also means over 147 different nationalities converge on one central thoroughfare.

The Linea Directa Road Traffic Safety Foundation fully embraced the idea and have been so supportive in sponsoring the free disposable breathalysers that are fun to use and quite insightful. They know all too well the consequences of us not taking the necessary precautions.

The concept is simple: local businesses offer free soft drinks to the designated driver. There is not charge or cost for the #ZeroHero Partner and many benefits.

Each #ZeroHero partner can set their own conditions according to their own criteria but even just one free soft drink shows you care about your clients’ wellbeing and you want them to get home safely and return, time after time.

All participating businesses will be featured in the website www.zerohero.es and via social media: Instagram @Zero_Hero_Marbella and Facebook @ZeroHeroMarbella.

Venues include The Harbour, Maya, McNulty's, The Claddagh, The Hogan Stand, Art Caffé, Indian Spice, La Red Chiringuito, El Gaucho de Banus, Organic with Love, Everest Fusion, G-Wine, The Playwright, Rio Real Golf Club, Out of Bounds, Casa Tua The Kempinski Bahia Hotel and Guadalpin Banus Hotel, to name but a few.

Your participation will make all the difference. Thank you!!