2020 The End

I’m back! So here is the thing, last week I had a wobble – not a big one but enough to make my head and thoughts feel all scrambled up!

But I’ve gathered my thoughts,sat down and here I am writing my article. My Christmas tree and decorations are down. I’m done with all the celebrating – I am ready to take on 2021.

A New Year can be hard for some people, because it’s a time to think about what has happened to you over the course of the last year.

Resolution – it’s such a big scary word – I don’t like it.

I’m not a great believer in New Year Resolutions only because I don’t think I have ever stuck to them for more than two weeks. All that “I want to be healthy and not eat rubbish” – knowing full well that I will eat a piece of cake in two weeks time when I’m crying my eyes out for some unknown reason. What’s the point! ?

Bipolar Disorder is a beast of its own – and during the holidays it can be so much worse. There are such high expectations of happiness and joy.

I’m just trying to make it through the day, hoping no one will realize I’m struggling and putting a damper on their joy.

However just because I don’t like the word, doesn’t mean I don’t like the meaning behind it – so I am going to set myself little goals – one of them being to acknowledge the little improvements. Instead of beating myself up that I didn’t do something right or if I didn’t do anything at all, I need to recognize my efforts and the fact that good intentions were there. As long as I am trying to better myself even in the smallest way possible, I know I will be taking baby steps in the right direction.

Going into the new year I plan to stop judging myself so harshly. I think this is going to be the hardest one for me. I am going to try to start off small, but by the end of next year I want to change my mindset that if I make a mistake, it isn’t going to be the end of the world.

It doesn’t matter what you end up choosing as your New Year’s resolution, as long as you find something you want to work towards. It can be a small goal you wish to accomplish relatively soon or a large goal you plan to work on for a long period of time. This new year doesn’t necessarily mean a new you, it just means you plan on bettering yourself in any way you can.

Write to me and tell me yours – email me or follow me on Facebook @Mswillowbipolar

Love

Ms Bipolar X