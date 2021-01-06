Tokyo hits new single-day high as Japan looks set to announce state of emergency

Tokyo has hit a new single-day high as Japan’s government looks set to announce a fresh state of emergency.

THE country’s capital – the hardest-hit area in Japan – has reported 1,591 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 66,343.

Cases have surged in Tokyo over recent days and it now accounts for more than a quarter of the country’s total of more than 250,000, reports Kyodo News.

A day earlier, Japan’s daily infections hit a peak of in excess of 4,900 cases.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring provinces tomorrow, Thursday, January 7, which could last a month.

Measures look likely to include stay-at-home orders and restricted hours for restaurants.

