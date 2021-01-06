Tokyo hits new single-day high as Japan looks set to announce state of emergency

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Tokyo hits new single-day high as Japan looks set to announce state of emergency
CREDIT: Twitter

Tokyo has hit a new single-day high as Japan’s government looks set to announce a fresh state of emergency.

THE country’s capital – the hardest-hit area in Japan – has reported 1,591 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 66,343.

-- Advertisement --

Cases have surged in Tokyo over recent days and it now accounts for more than a quarter of the country’s total of more than 250,000, reports Kyodo News.

A day earlier, Japan’s daily infections hit a peak of in excess of 4,900 cases.


Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring provinces tomorrow, Thursday, January 7, which could last a month.

Measures look likely to include stay-at-home orders and restricted hours for restaurants.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tokyo hits new single-day high as Japan looks set to announce state of emergency”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleTop UK Bosses Earn 115 Times More than Average Workers
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here