TalkRADIO Returns to YouTube After Brief Ban for Covid Views

YOUTUBE has lifted a brief ban that it applied to talkRADIO for broadcasting views that contradicted the consensus of experts on the Covid-19 pandemic.

TalkRADIO is one of Britain’s most popular news and discussion outlets with over 400 thousand monthly users and a large YouTube following. The broadcaster returned to the platform on Tuesday (January 5th) after receiving a brief ban due to views aired by some presenters that were critical of the official Covid-19 consensus and the UK government’s response to the crisis.

“TalkRADIO’s YouTube channel was briefly suspended, but upon further review has been reinstated”, said a statement released by the video-sharing platform, “We quickly remove flagged content that violates our community guidelines, including Covid-19 content that explicitly contradicts the consensus of local authorities or the World Health Organisation”.

The broadcaster is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which also operates the Sun newspaper. Some of TalkRADIO’s presenters have voiced their views that the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was excessive and ill-judged.

In February the outlet was fined £75,000 by OfCom for broadcasts made by outspoken former MP George Galloway that breached the watchdog’s impartiality rules in 2018.

“We regularly interrogate government data and we have controls in place, use verifiable sources and give space to a careful selection of voices and opinions,” said a TalkRADIO statement.

