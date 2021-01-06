Students Threaten Strike Action After Receiving Demands for up to £3,000 in Rent.

Students are threatening to strike after being told to pay as much as £3,000 in rent, saying ‘this is the last straw’ as they are not allowed to return to universities during the lockdown. Fees of as much as £3,000 are due in the coming weeks – but at the same time, students have been told not to return to their accommodation.

Thousands of students across Greater Manchester face being asked to pay rent despite being told not to return to their accommodation, the fees being demanded are for the spring term. The government’s advice is that the majority of students should ‘remain where they are’ rather than moving back into university accommodation, and resume their studies online instead.

Only students on practical courses such as medicine, education and social work are advised to return for face-to-face teaching. On that basis, many students feel they should not have to pay rent for January at the very least. The Prime Minister was asked about the issue at a Downing Street briefing on Monday evening and hinted that the government may get involved.

He said: “What we hope is that they (students) will get online learning that will allow them to continue with their degree courses, but clearly there are going to be issues to do with the cost of their accommodation that we will have to look at as a Government and see what arrangements the universities are making to deal with the reasonable concerns of many, many students.”

