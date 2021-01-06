Seahorse Project Launched To Protect The Species in Spain’s Valencia

SEAHORSE PROJECT launched to protect the declining species in Spain’s Valencia

The Seahorse Project, together with specialists in Biology, Marine Science and the Environment from Ambiens, have joined forces to collect data on seahorses in an attempt to preserve the elusive fish species in Valencia, which is seeing a world-wide decline of 5 per cent each year. Ambiens has launched a crowdfunding campaign on lateuaterra.com to raise the €4,400 needed to finance the Seahorse Project’s research.

Hippocampus hippocampus and Hippocampus guttulatus are the two main species of seahorse found in Mediterranean seas. “These iconic species attract attention for their charisma and enjoy the interest of the public, so their protection and conservation can benefit both the ecosystem and other species with whom they share it,” said Aaron M Sanchis, one of the project’s promoters.

