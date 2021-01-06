RUSSIAN ‘Granny Ripper’ who made flesh sweets for children dies of COVID-19.

Sofia Zhukova, aged 81, worked as a pig slaughterer had been suspected of multiple murders including the murder of Anastasia Alexeenko aged 7. In 2005 the discovery was made of Anastasia’s severed head.

Zhukova was charged with multiple murders including a 77-year-old friend and a Russian street cleaner, several unsolved murders have also been linked to Zhukova.

Neighbour had always thought that Zhukova’s behaviour was odd and claimed that she had fed her victims to others without them knowing. Neighbour Tatyana said “We always found it strange that despite being surly and unfriendly, she would often find the time to cook things for the local children.

“They were always meat dishes. Sometimes she gave them to the adults, she bought me and my husband plates with jellied meat.”

‘Granny Ripper’ contracted COVID-19 and was transferred to hospital where she died on December 29 before the trial could be completed. News of her death was released on Tuesday December 5.

