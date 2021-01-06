NORTH KOREA Makes Plea For Covid-19 Vaccine But Reports Zero Cases in the country



North Korea has reportedly, according to a source of The New York Times, has made a request to a Switzerland-based group global vaccine alliance, Gavi, for supplies of the coronavirus vaccine they are developing for distribution to 92 low and middle-income economies this year, with 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines expected to be distributed to 190 participating economies.

-- Advertisement --



North Korea is a part of that alliance of 190 economies signed up to Gavi, and the hermit state has already apparently requested 170 million doses of vaccines from Oxford and AstraZeneca, and allegedly reached an understanding with Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of their vaccine as well.

Gavi has refused to comment on the report, but stockpiled supplies are expected to start to be delivered in the Spring, but the medical authorities in Kim Jong-un’s state constantly report there are zero cases of the virus, although the WHO has stated they are aware that as of December 17, around 12,000 North Koreans had already been tested, with the source from The Wall Street Journal also claiming that thousands had been quarantined and that draconian measures have been put in place across the country.

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “North Korea Makes Plea For Covid-19 Vaccine But Reports Zero Cases”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.