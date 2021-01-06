NETFLIX Raising Prices For Millions Of Users This Week as new lockdown comes into force

Streaming giant, Netflix, announced via their website today (Wednesday) that they are increasing their monthly charges, after already recently increasing their Premium and Standard plans by £1 per month.

The price increase applies to new subscribers, who will have to pay £9.99 a month, for which they can stream to more than one device in a household, at the same time, or for £13.99 a month, you can get a 4K picture in your devices, although the Basic plan priced at £5.99 per month will not be increased.

The post on the Netflix website read, “These prices apply for new members and will gradually take effect for all current members. Current members will be notified by email 30 days before their price change takes effect”, which is basically telling existing subscribers that they too will face a price rise, at some point during the next 30 days.

Nick Baker, the TV and streaming expert at Uswitch.com commented, “Netflix has been a lifeline for many people during the lockdown, so this price rise is an unwanted extra expense for households feeling the financial pressure. It’s unfortunate timing that this price hike coincides with another national lockdown when all of us will be streaming more television and films than ever. It’s worth remembering that if you feel you aren’t getting value for money from your subscription you can cancel penalty-free whenever you want. Alternatively, if you’re currently on the standard plan but could manage to watch on just one screen, you could downgrade to a basic package for £5.99”.

