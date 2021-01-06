Mcdonald’s Breakfast Cost Four ‘Covid Rule Breakers’ £800 in Fines.

Four people travelled miles to get a takeaway Mcdonalds breakfast this morning, and it ended up costing them £800 in Fines!

Police pulled over their vehicle at around 5 am today, Wednesday, in Bedford Road, Northampton. The two men and two women claimed they were on their way to get a McDonald’s breakfast – even though the fast-food restaurant didn’t open for another two hours.

Enquiries soon confirmed the four were not from the same household, so the journey breached lockdown rules which officially came into force at midnight. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the country to only leave home only when absolutely in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19. Valid reasons include shopping, going to work, medical reasons and exercise once a day.

In addition, people are only allowed to meet up with one other person from outside their own household, and only when outdoors. Car sharing is allowed but only people from a single household or support bubble can travel together in a vehicle.

