Legendary Chef Albert Roux Dies Aged 85.

-- Advertisement --



Chef and restaurateur Albert Roux has died at the age of 85, his family have confirmed. A statement from the family said: “The Roux family has announced the sad passing of Albert Roux, OBE, KFO, who had been unwell for a while, at the age 85 on 4th January 2021.

Albert is credited, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with starting London’s culinary revolution with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967.” He was also responsible for training some of the UK’s most famous chefs, including Gordon Ramsay, Marcus Wareing and Marco Pierre White.

His son, MasterChef star Michel Roux Jr said that his dad’s ‘sheer love of life and passion for making people happy through food’ would be missed. He said: ‘He was a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Legendary Chef Albert Roux Dies Aged 85”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.