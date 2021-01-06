HIP HOP Legend Dr Dre In Intensive Care After Suffering Suspected Brain Aneurysm on Monday



Dr Dre, the 55-year-old legendary hip hop rapper, and producer, is reportedly in the intensive care unit at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after suffering a suspected brain aneurysm on Monday, January 4, according to a report by TMZ.

This news was also confirmed by Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times, and a further report on Tuesday said he was still in intensive care.

Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, was one of the pioneers of gangsta rap, as far back as 1985 with Ice Cube, which evolved into the huge genre of music it is today.

He founded Death Row Records in 1991, and producing multi-platinum-selling albums that featured new rappers who are now household names, like Snoop Dogg in 1992, working with Tupak Shakur in 1996, before going on to have massive success with his two biggest discoveries, producing Eminem’s two monster hit albums, ‘The Slim Shady LP’ in 1999, and ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ in 2000, and then ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, 50 Cent’s best-selling debut album in 2003.

