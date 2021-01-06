Fisherman Reels In Dead Body In New York

NEW YORK CITY fisherman feels in a dead body in Brooklyn

A fisherman in New York got more than he bargained for when he reeled in a decomposing body off a pier in Brooklyn on Tuesday, January 5. Edmond Stringa told The Post he immediately knew it was “something suspicious” when he began pulling in the heavy load at Canarsia Pier shortly before 4pm.

“It was really heavy. When I pulled it out a little bit, I saw the shoes, the pants,” he said. “I thought it was something suspicious. I knew it wasn’t a fish.”

Police were unable to immediately identify the body because of the stage of decomposition, and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

