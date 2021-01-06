Driver charged in Angel Nieto death crash

THE driver who caused the crash in which MotoGP legend Angel Nieto died has been charged with reckless manslaughter.

The accident occurred in Ibiza on July 26, 2017, on the Santa Gertrudis motorway, when the car driven by the German woman hit the back of the quad bike driven by Nieto. He was thrown of it and his head hit the ground. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic but he died on August 3.

The case was initially dismissed by a court in Ibiza, a decision which was appealed by his family in December 2017, who asked for the procedures to be carried out to clarify the degree of recklessness committed by the driver.

She has now been summoned to testify on March 17. Two witnesses and a police officer will also testify.

In June 2018 Palma Court ordered the reopening of the investigation into the death of the thirteen-time world motorcycle champion although Ibiza court ruled that the other driver did not commit any crime and the collision coincided with Nieto not wearing his safety helmet fastened.

The race track in Jerez, Cadiz, was named after Angel Nieto.

