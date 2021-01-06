WHILST Denmark has a history of being progressive in its thinking about sexual matters, a new children’s TV show John Dillermand aimed at 4 to 8-year-olds is causing quite a lot of controversy.

The word dillermand is slang for penis in Danish and the story is all about the adventures of the title character and his long, magical penis.

Each episode sees his penis getting him into trouble and then helping him out of it and he uses it for cooking marshmallows, taming a lion, becoming a helicopter and much more.

Showing on the DR Ramasjang channel it has drawn criticism from many for being a totally inappropriate form of entertainment for young children but others, including the channel itself say that it’s just a bit of fun and does not sexualise the body.

