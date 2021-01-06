Coronation Street and Brookside star Alan Igbon Dies at 68.

Coronation Street and Brookside star Alan Igbon has died at the age of 68. The actor’s niece has since paid tribute to her uncle’s life and legacy. The star was best known for his roles on soaps Coronation Street and Brookside.

Igbon is said to have died in early December, with his niece confirming her uncle “passed away peaceful” in a touching statement. Sharing the statement on Facebook, his niece Lee-Ann Igbon wrote: “Early December 2020 my mums brother Alan Igbon my uncle passed away peacefully. He is well known for being an actor in Boys from the black stuff, Scum, GBH, Coronation St, Brookside and many more. R.i.e.p xxx.”

