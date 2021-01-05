Woman facing prison for drowning dogs in reservoir

A WOMAN is facing up to three years in prison for drowning two dogs in a reservoir in Teruel having tied stones around their necks.

She had adopted them from a shelter in San Fernando, Cadiz, which will appear as private accusation in court.

The dogs’ names were Kira and Kiko. They were found in a river when they were just tiny puppies, rescued and brought up by Cadiz Animal Protection Association ‘Uno Más’ and then adopted by the defendant, who later got rid of them by throwing them into the Arquillo de San Blas reservoir near Teruel city with stones tied to their necks and legs. The dogs, who were just 15 months old, had also reportedly been tied together. Their bodies were found on May 25, 2020, by a passerby, and the National Police and firemen retrieved the bodies from the water, saying that it appeared they had been in the water for some time.

Their owner, 32, was arrested by National Police several days later and charged with two crimes of animal abuse resulting in death according to the judge in the hearing which is due to take place early this year.

The animal association is asking for 18 months in prison for each of the deaths of the two dogs, claiming that the woman did not comply with the terms of the adoption and caused the dogs suffering. They say that the important thing about this case is for people to understand that abusing an animal is punishable by law.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office is asking for one year for each crime and €6,000 in compensation for the shelter.

Both maintain that the woman kept the animals in terrible conditions before she or someone else killed them.

In December 2019, she had been reported to the Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service, Seprona, but when they found the dogs had all vaccinations up to date and had been seen by a vet, they did not take them away from her despite them living in an outdoor patio, hungry and surrounded by their own mess.

She had also tried to give them away, and the shelter says that they can’t understand why she didn’t just ask them for help if she no longer wanted the dogs.

