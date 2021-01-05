Unlicensed driver crashes BMW in Sevilla park

A MAN, 18, who did not have a license, lost control of the BMW he was driving and crashed it into the fence of Infanta Elena Park in Sevilla.

Firefighters had to extract the driver and the other three occupants from the vehicle, although they were uninjured. A tow truck had to be used to remove the vehicle.

The accident occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 3, at around 9.15pm, according to the Local Police and Sevilla Emergency Services on their Twitter account.

The police are investigating what caused the unlicensed driver to crash the BMW in the Sevilla park fence.

21:15 h. Un vehículo conducido por un varón (18) sin permiso de conducir y ocupado por otros tres jóvenes, pierde el control y choca contra la valla del Parque Infanta Elena. Todos ilesos

C/ Gertrudis Gómez de Avellaneda #Sevilla.

Investiga #PolicíaLocal. #Bomberos#Gobernación pic.twitter.com/ZcjeMJBpql

— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) January 3, 2021

