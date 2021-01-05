Sylvester Stallone buys sprawling $35 million Palm Beach mansion

Sylvester Stallone has reportedly bagged a sprawling $35 million (€28.5 million) seven-bedroom mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

THE three-time Oscar nominee and star of the Rocky and Rambo movies is believed to have bought the 13,241 sq ft property in a sale on December 16, according to Palm Beach Daily News.

Stallone, 74, is said to have financed the deal with a $15 million (€12.2M), 30-year mortgage.

Built in 2014, the Bermuda-style estate was previously owned by Ron and Cindy McMackin, who reportedly bought the one-and-a-half acre property in late 2018 for $26.6 million (€21.6M).

The mansion boasts seven bedrooms with 10 full and two half bathrooms, while the stunning back garden opens up to a key-hole shaped pool, sandy beach, and a dock with 250 ft of Lake Worth Lagoon.

Neighbours include Rod Stewart and Jon Bon Jovi.

