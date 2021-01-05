Rowan Atkinson Teases that Blackadder Could Return to Screens

BRITAIN’S beloved comedy legend Rowan Atkinson has teased that classic historical sitcom “Blackadder” could possibly return for a new season.

Speaking to the Radio Times, the legendary comedy actor said “it’s certainly not impossible” that one of Britain’s most iconic sitcoms Blackadder could return to screens one day. The classic show starred Atkinson as the namesake character, a hilariously self-serving misanthrope who is reincarnated in a different historical era across each season.

Alongside co-stars Hugh Laurie and Tony Robinson, who played the eternally clueless sidekick Baldrick, the BBC hit aired between 1983 and 1989 and featured a cast of guest stars including Stephen Fry and Rik Mayall.

Atkinson told the Radio Times that he would “rather not speculate” on the historic setting of any potential new seasons, and conceded that it would be difficult to “replicate” the show’s success of its heyday.

The comedy star also said that, despite its international popularity and acclaim, he doesn’t enjoy playing his signature role as hapless mute Mr. Bean and looks forward “to the end of it”.

“I don’t much enjoy playing him,” Atkinson admitted to Radio Times. “The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it.”