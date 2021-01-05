Party Organiser Faces £10,000 Fine

A London man faces a potential fine for organising a “little party” of 200 people.

A 43-year-old male who was suspected of organising a party in a warehouse in Kensington West London faces the toughest penalty for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Police were called to the party at around 2.30 on December 30 2020.

Officers discovered between 150 and 200 people along with knives, hammers and other weapons.

He was arrested immediately and bailed to appear after being warned the fine for such an offence could be £10,000.

The investigation continues into the incident.

