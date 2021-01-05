MEL B Says The Spice Girls Hope To Do A 25th Anniversary Tour In 2021 if coronavirus allows



Spice Girl Mel B has said that she and the other girls in the group are hoping to do a 25th-anniversary tour this year, with a wish to do Glastonbury as a part of it, the pandemic permitting of course.

The girls had performed a comeback tour in 2019 as a four-piece, without Victoria Beckham, but Mel insists she is going to try her best to encourage Victoria to join them this time.

Mel said, “People need a bit of entertainment, music brings people together. I would love it, as soon as the rules allow it, then yeah. Until the virus gets under control I don’t think anyone can securely say ‘I’m definitely going on tour’”.

She continued, “When it comes to putting on a show or concert, I don’t know how people are going to do it without the proper guidelines and information, because things change on a weekly basis. Us lot are definitely up for it, it’s just a case of timings and safety. I’m always itching to get back on to the stage”.

